Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday announced that the state will reopen for tourists soon. At present, due to the Covid pandemic, the tourism sector is shut for tourists. The people involved in the tourism industry in the state have been badly hurt by the impact of Covid pandemic. The announcement of the CM will come as a major boost to the industry. It is going to be very difficult for the tourism sector in the next few years. The impact of Covid-19 will be hard to overcome easily and the support of the state government will be very crucial.

The government will have to explore various means to extend support to the tourism sector. Taking the opportunity, the state government should promote responsible tourism. The industry should be opened in a phased manner to avoid a mad rush. This will not only help in stopping the possible spread of Covid-19 from visiting tourists but also provide an opportunity to welcome quality guests. The tourists who behave responsibly and who are ready to spend money in the state should be welcomed. Large scale tourism has caused massive destruction to nature in states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, etc. Arunachal Pradesh should learn from them, and therefore, promote quality and responsible tourism in the state.