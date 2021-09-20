State girls and boys kho kho teams leave for Odisha to participate in national c’ship

[ Karda Natam ]

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: The state’s girls and the boys kho kho teams, accompanied by six officials, including coach, manager and physio, left for Babuneswar, Odisha on Sunday to participate in the National Kho Kho Championship to be held from 22 to 26 September.

Kho-Kho Association of Arunachal Pradesh president Taba Tedir met the teams this morning to encourage and motivate them.

Tedir, who also is the state’s education minister, said that the central government is making efforts to preserve and promote the country’ traditional sports and that kho kho is one of them.

He said that the state government is also making efforts to revive and popularize the indigenous sports of the state, including kho kho.

State’s Kho Kho association general secretary Puto Bui also briefed about the kho kho sport.