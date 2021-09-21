Yuvraj Singh’s NGO installs 50 CCU beds at Assam hospital

Guwahati, Sep 20 (PTI) An NGO run by former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Monday said it has set up 50 Critical Care Unit (CCU) beds at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh in collaboration with IT major Accenture.

The two organisations have also provided equipment such as ICU ventilators, BiPAP machines, patient monitors, ECG machines and defibrillators to the hospital, YouWeCan Foundation said in a statement.

The facility was inaugurated virtually by Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta recently in presence of Singh, National Health Mission-Assam Director Lakshmanan S and delegates from Accenture and the hospital.

“The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed the healthcare infrastructure of our country. We struggled to procure ICU beds, oxygen cylinders, and other critical care facilities to help our loved ones during that period.

“Having witnessed not just the heart-rending suffering around us but also having experienced a personal loss, I felt an acute need to step up to support our healthcare providers and frontline workers in their fight against this deadly virus,” Singh said.

Through the #Mission1000Beds initiative of the NGO, it is setting up COVID-19 critical care facilities at hospitals across the country to increase existing capacities, he added.

“We are thankful for Accenture’s support in helping us extend this initiative to the state of Assam by setting up 50 critical care beds at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh,” the cricket star said.

In addition to Assam, YouWeCan Foundation has partnered with Accenture to set up a total of 385 CCU beds at government hospitals across Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, the statement added.