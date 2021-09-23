DC hands over receipt of Dulari Kanya scheme to beneficiaries

NAHARLAGUN, 22 Sep: Capital Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom handed over the receipt of the Dulari Kanya scheme to the beneficiaries, in the presence of DMO ICC Dr Mandip Perme and his team of officers and staff at the Mini Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The DMO informed that the scheme was launched in 2017 in the state to encourage the girl child where an amount of Rs 20,000 is deposited as Fixed Deposit for the girl child born in any government or government-recognized private hospital, which can be withdrawn by the beneficiary on attaining the age of 18 years, which will be subject to verification.

Under the scheme, the birth of a girl child shall be celebrated and enable her to grow physically and mentally to pursue higher education, resist child marriage and empower the girl for self-reliance after 18 years of age, informed the DMO.

The DMO highlighted the objective of the scheme, which is to encourage institutional deliveries, to improve sex ratio, to change the negative attitude of family and community towards girl child at birth, to promote education among girls, to provide economic security and self-reliance to girl students for higher education and to raise the age of marriage of girls, thereby ending child marriage.

However, the scheme is restricted to a maximum of the first two live girl children, the DMO further informed.

He also informed about incentivization on full immunisation(IFI) (DBT to families on timely completion of vaccines) scheme.

In this scheme, a monetary incentive of Rs 1000 per fully immunised child is transferred to the account of parents or families of the child. This scheme is to motivate the parents and families of the child so that they take proactive action to immunise the child in a scheduled time and complete the immunisation on or before their 1st birthday. (DIPRO)