SIT arrests former TV actor for morphing Arunachalee girl’s pics on porn website

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: The special investigation team (SIT) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police has arrested former TV actor and fitness instructor Avinash Verma (37) for running a pornographic adult entertainment website named ‘Desimasalaboard’, containing morphed pictures of innocent, unwitting girls, including an Arunachalee girl.

A written complaint was received from an Itanagar-based complainant, stating that “some fake images of an Arunachalee girl, who happens to be his cousin, have been uploaded by a username ‘Godfather’ in the porn site named ‘Desimasalaboard’. Most of the pictures were taken from her Instagram account with fake nude images of others morphed with the pictures. This had caused unbearable mental trauma to the victim, and thus she came for redressal of her grievances,” the SIT informed in a release.

Accordingly, an FIR [No 09/2021 u/s 292 (2) (a)/509 IPC r/w Section 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition] Act, r/w Section 67 (A) of the IT Act] was registered and the investigation was taken up by Inspector Chapang Lowang.

During the investigation, it was found that the person with the ‘Godfather’ profile was the moderator/administrator of the website https://desimasalaboard.org.

“After opening that profile, we could find the following email IDs – dmbgodfather@gmail.com, tmfsupport@gmail.com and admin@desimasalaboard.com. The backend details regarding the host and origin of the website in question were asked from the website owner’s mail, but he refused to cooperate,” SIT SP Rohit Rajbir Singh informed.

Subsequently, the SIT, along with some cyber experts, used advanced digital evidence collection techniques and found out that the e-mail accounts dmbgodfather@gmail.com and tmfsupport@gmail.com belonged to the alleged unknown accused person, and “he has used the mobile number 99******22 for creation of his Google accounts as well as the Twitter account of Desimasala,” Singh said.

He said that “the phone number was also used for creating Google, Flipkart, Ola cabs, Swiggy and Amazon accounts, from where the name and address of the alleged unknown accused person, who had uploaded the content with the name ‘Godfather’ (super moderator) of the website, was ascertained as Avinash Verma, of Nehru Nagar III, Block E, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.”

After ascertaining the present location as well as the home address of the accused, a non-bailable warrant of arrest and a search warrant were obtained from the court of the CJM in Yupia, and a four-member SIT team, comprising Inspector Chapang Lowang, SI Wokim Mungray, and Constables GL Ray and Sanjeev Kumar went to the NCR and arrested Verma from Exotica Dreamville, Gaur City 2, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and brought him to the crime branch police station (SIT), PHQ, Itanagar, on transit remand.

During interrogation, Verma revealed that he owned the porn website ‘Desimasalaboard’ and was also the super moderator named ‘Godfather’ who uploaded the contents. He had been running the website as its sole owner since 2018.

“The morphed photographs of our (Arunachalee) victim were uploaded in January 2019,” the police said.

“The website had access to contents with different categories, such as images of nude girls and pornographic videos. The accused earned money by inviting guest subscribers, hosting advertisements on his webpage and others in the form of cryptocurrency and through the advertisement for sale and purchase of online articles, which are co-related with the advertising sites in the website,” the SIT said.

Verma is a BCA graduate and has worked in the Indian television industry. He has done roles in ‘Savdhaan India’, ‘Narad’ (Big Magic), ‘Maharakshak Devi’ (Zee TV), ‘Sansani’ (Star Plus) and ‘Krishan Kanhaiya’ (Sony).

He is also a certified fitness trainer listed on Indiamart.com.