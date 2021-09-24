Archer Yumi should get justice: Rijiju

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that archer Sorang Yumi “should get justice.”

Speaking to local channel Arun Bhoomi, Rijiju said every state government should respect and encourage sportspersons.

“I don’t know the details of the case. But broadly, I would say that any government should respect and support sportspersons as sportspersons are valuable assets,” the union minister said.

“If there was corruption, it is subject to inquiry. Sorang Yumi is a hardworking sportsperson. Of course she should get justice,” he said, adding that he would discuss the matter with the sports & youth affairs minister.