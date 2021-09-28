APSCW c’person urges women to speak up for their rights

PASIGHAT, 27 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi exhorted the women of the state to not remain silent and speak up for their rights.

“The traditional laws and marriage system which don’t give full justice to women need reformation,” Techi said. While urging the women to uphold their healthy

tradition of working hard to nurture their families, she opined that the traditional laws and system have outlived their utility.

Techi was addressing a legal awareness programme organized by NGO Women Against Social Evils (WASE) here in East Siang district on Monday.

Reiterating the commission’s stand on protection of women’s rights, Techi said that more and more women are being subjected to exploitation these days. “The commission is studying and looking for various methods and strategies to tackle the issue and assist the victims,” she said.

She also emphasized on participation of women on all fronts, including in the panchayats and the legislative assembly. Techi gave assurance that the commission would continue to make efforts to help women in taking up entrepreneurial activities, which she said would empower and uplift their economic condition.

She also highlighted the APSCW’s achievements in dealing with cases of domestic violence, polygamy, rape, physical and mental torture, etc, meted out to women.

East Siang SP Sumit Kr Jha said that ending violence against women is everyone’s business.

“We must give safe space to women to speak and be heard,” Jha said.

The SP emphasized the need to educate women on the basic procedures of filing complaints or FIRs and seeking the help of the authority when needed.

APSCW member Techi Hunmai spoke on domestic violence and polygamy and their consequences, while advocate Karmo Chotten threw light on the importance of marriage registration and property rights in the context of Arunachal Pradesh.

WASE general secretary Jaya Tasung Moyong thanked the APSCW for its “untiring efforts towards women emancipation and empowering them through legal awareness.”

WASE president YD Darang also spoke.

APSCW Vice Chairperson Heyomai Towsik, SDO (Sadar) Oli Perme, a host of officers and WASE members attended the programme. (DIPRO)