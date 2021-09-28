Fuel tank truck calibration tower inaugurated

DOIMUKH, 27 Sep: Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs Deputy Controller (WZ) Techi Nyokum Tara inaugurated a fuel tank truck/lorry calibration tower at the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) depot in Emchi here in Papum Pare district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tara said that a long-felt need has been fulfilled with the inauguration of the facility as fuel tank truck and lorry operators will now not have to go to Tinsukia or Tezpur in Assam to calibrate the tanks.

He lauded the officers of the land management department and the IOCL for making the calibration tower functional.

APCS officer Mumne Borang urged the IOCL to operate the business in the interest of the consumers, and assured it of help and support from the district administration.

ACLM (HQ) Debasish Ghosh advised the users to verify their weights and measures regularly and obtain the verification certificates. He also strongly appealed to the tank and lorry operators to get their calibration work done annually at the IOCL, Emchi.

The IOCL’s Emchi-based Chief Depot Manager Mudang Tacho thanked all those who helped in making the calibration facility functional.

Among others, Trade & Commerce Officer Tai Arun, officials from the IOCL and the legal metrology & consumer affairs department, and fuel tank truck and lorry drivers attended the programme. (DIPR)