43 Covid cases reported on Monday

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: The state on Monday reported 43 Covid-19 cases, of whom 20 are symptomatic.

West Kameng reported the highest nine cases, followed by seven cases in Lower Dibang Valley and six cases in the ICR. With 7.6 percent, West Kameng reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

The ICR reported a positivity rate of 1.2 percent.

Forty-seven patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

A total of 2,802 samples were collected on the day (see full bulletin)