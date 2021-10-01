DC urges PR members to participate in schemes’ implementation

ZIRO, 30 Sep: Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang on Wednesday emphasized on participation of panchayat members and executing agencies in implementation of various schemes in the district.

Chairing a district level monitoring committee meeting, the DC said, “Any issues or grievances encountered during the execution of the schemes should be discussed across the table for amicable solution.”

Lauding the agencies that have completed their works before the deadline, the DC urged the executing agencies to “serve notice to the firms that delay in executing the work and, if necessary, such firms should be placed for blacklisting from further contract works.”

She also asked the HoDs to “ensure at least five inspections in a month to know the ground reality.”

The EEs of RWD, PHED, WRD, PWD and power, hydropower and UD&H departments, along with the DRDA PD made presentations on ongoing schemes.

Among others, ZPC Likha Sangchhore, ZPMs and representatives of executing agencies attended the meeting. (DIPRO)