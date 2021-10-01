Quiz competition organized

ITANAGAR, 30 Sep: A quiz competition and science exhibition at the elementary and secondary school levels under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan, Samagra Shiksha (ISSE), Itanagar capital region (ICR), was held at the GUPS in ESS Sector here on Thursday.

ICR DDSE Mallo Yam Gollo along with ISSE DPC Kipa Kechak attended the programme.

Meanwhile, a two-day training programme on school safety for in-service secondary school teachers of the ICR got underway at the G Sector GSS in Naharlagun on the same day. (DIPRO)