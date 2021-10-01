GoAP should support talented youths

The appointment of Riken Ngomle as assistant professor (acting) at the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi, has been widely celebrated across the state. Chief Minister Pema Khandu himself tweeted and expressed joy over the appointment. The NSD is considered to be the premier institute for film and acting. Many of the country’s top Bollywood and theatre personalities are all former students of the NSD. Therefore, Ngomle’s achievement is indeed inspiring. What makes his achievement more remarkable is the fact he hails from a remote village in Lower Siang district and throughout his life he studied at government-funded schools and colleges.

His achievement is proof that, if given the right platform, Arunachalees can achieve wonders. The days of students only looking for engineer and doctor jobs are over. Now young Arunachalees are willing to experiment and opt for different careers. Many are becoming entrepreneurs and becoming job givers. Today the young generation is brimming with confidence and is ready to compete with the rest of the country. The state government and civil society bodies should extend support to all such young talented Arunachalees. Acting, filmmaking and theatre are also very important mediums for the development of any state or country. The state government needs to do more to support people in this field.