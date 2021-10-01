Micro-containment zone declared

[Karyir Riba]

ROING, 30 Sep: Dambuk township and three villages in Dambuk subdivision have been declared as a micro-containment zone with effect from 30 September to 13 October.

The decision was taken by the Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district administration after a huge number of Covid-19 positive cases started emerging in the subdivision in the last few days.

From 27-30 September, there have been 41 positive cases in LDV, out of whom 21 are in Dambuk township and Remi, Poblung and Sirang villages.

The number of active cases was showing a declining trend in the district, and was 16 on 26 September. However, due to the drastic spike in the number in the last four days, the total active cases in LDV as on 30 September are 51.