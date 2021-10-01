Doctor from Arunachal designated as officer-in-charge at RRI, Ghy

GUWAHATI, 30 Sep: Dr Liyi Karso, the first MD in homoeopathy from Arunachal Pradesh, has been designated as officer-in-charge at the Regional Research Institute (RRI) of the Central Council of Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), here in Assam.

The first doctor from Arunachal Pradesh in the CCRH, Dr Karso has published many public health papers and articles on AYUSH, including writing a few articles for The Arunachal Times.

The RRI provides excellent homoeopathic services to the public, besides carrying out outreach activities and research.

The CCRH is an apex research organization under the union AYUSH ministry, which undertakes, coordinates, develops, disseminates and promotes scientific research in homoeopathy.