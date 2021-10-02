A high-level team from Arunachal Pradesh, comprising UD & Housing Minister Kamlung Mossang, advisor to UD minister Kaling Moyong, UD Secretary Mitali Namchoom, IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji, members of the IMC led by Mayor Tame Phassang and members of the PMC led by Chief Councillor Okyam Moyong Borang, attended the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and the Atal Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation Mission 2.0 in New Delhi on Friday. Both the schemes were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, the Arunachal team met union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju and discussed various developmental issues relating to Arunachal Pradesh.