Deepak Nabam Living Home awarded ‘Vayoshreshtha Samman-2021’

NEW DELHI, 1 Oct: Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh)-based NGO Deepak Nabam Living Home was conferred the national award of senior citizens, ‘Vayoshreshtha Samman-2021’, by Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu here on Friday.

The NGO was awarded in the category of ‘Best institution for providing services to senior citizens and awareness generation’, under the union social justice & empowerment ministry.

Deepak Nabam hails from Pape Sango village in Leporiang circle of Papum Pare district. Nabam, along with his wife Protima, has been running the NGO for the last 15 years without any government fund or incentive.

The Deepak Nabam Living Home currently houses over 200 people, who include aged persons, drug addicts and mentally challenged persons. Deepak Nabam has earlier received letters of appreciation from the then MoS for home affairs Kiren Rijiju, the district administration and the state police.