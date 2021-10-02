APSCW reiterates need for rectification of tribal customary laws

YINGKIONG, 1 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi reiterated the need for rectification of the tribal customary laws, which she said “are not suited for the progress of the society.”

Stating that heavy wedding expenses involved in marriages seem to be one of the reasons behind domestic violence, Techi said such practices should be abolished.

“The APSCW is always working for prevention of divorce to avoid miseries of the women,” the APSCW chairperson said during a legal awareness meeting here in Upper Siang district on Thursday.

Upper Siang DC Taper Pada spoke on the role of women in the progress of a society.

“A society can never progress without the support of women. Every society has to give priority to the education of the girl child to uphold the women for prosperity of a country,” he said.

APSCW member Techi Hunmai, Yingkiong ICDS Deputy Director Aroti Tayeng and advocate Kabang Taron also spoke.

The awareness meeting was organized to raise public awareness on the Domestic Violence Act, 2005, polygamy, property rights in the context of Hindu, Muslim and Christian societies, uniform civil code, and property rights in the context of Arunachal Pradesh.

Memorandums were submitted by the Jengging and Tuting units of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) for establishment of a women’s police station, a telephone helpline in Yingkiong, and posting of sufficient police personnel at the Yingkiong police station.

The Yingkiong unit of the APWWS organized the programme in collaboration with the APSCW.

A similar awareness meeting was also organized at Mariyang on 28 September. (DIPRO)