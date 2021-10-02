Wanted NSCN (K-YA) operative apprehended

WAKKA, 1 Oct: A self-styled NSCN (K-YA) major and general secretary of the Wancho region, Khunngam Pansa was apprehended from his hideout during a joint operation carried out by the police and the 6th Assam Rifles here in Longding district on Thursday.

Pansa was wanted in connection with Wakka PS Case No 13/2013 u/s 10/13 UA (P) Act r/w Section 25 (1A)/27 (2) Arms Act for his involvement in the murder of former Nginu village ZPM Seliam Wangsa in 2019.

He was also involved in extortion activities in Long-ding district and harassing the civilians of Wakka area.

The police seized a .32 pistol with one magazine, two live rounds of .32 pistol, one live round of 7.62, two 12 bore cartridges and a Burmese ID card from his possession.