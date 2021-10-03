FBDOI felicitates Aini Taloh

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 2 Oct: Founder chairperson of voluntary blood donation organization AYANG, Aini Taloh was felicitated along with others by the Federation of Blood Donor Organizations of India (FBDOI), the West Bengal Blood Donor’s Forum and the Mani Trust on the occasion of the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day in West Bengal capital Kolkata on 1 October.

In her address, Taloh thanked the blood donors spread all across the country “for being lifesavers in the truest sense of the term,” and wished them a healthy life.

Taloh herself donates blood every three months, and has so far donated blood 32 times. She is the only woman in Arunachal Pradesh who is in this line of work.

Former chief minister Nabam Tuki had felicitated her with certificates on behalf of the APSACS and the FBDOI for her noble service. Taloh was also awarded the ‘prominent blood donor’ award by the West Bengal government.