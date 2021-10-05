8th edition of Ziro Butterfly Meet underway

ZIRO, 4 Oct: The eighth edition of the Ziro Butterfly Meet was inaugurated on Monday at the circuit house here in Lower Subansiri district.

The four-day programme will be held at Pange and Tale valley.

In his inaugural address, Hapoli Forest Division DFO Abhinav Kumar called for unified efforts from all the stakeholders to help the forest department in conserving the rich biodiversity of the Tale Valley Wildlife Sanctuary and Pange forest.

“The community-based organizations like Ngunu Ziro and other biodiversity management committees have been doing a tremendous job in protecting and preserving the biodiversity of this district. Programmes like the Ziro Butterfly Meet will create a platform for all nature enthusiasts and conservationists to exchange ideas and knowledge,” Kumar said.

Dr Tage Kano and subject expert Nawangla from Sikkim also spoke.

A 3D promotional video of Tale valley was also launched on the occasion. Made by Millo Tako, a young birder, the video on the Tale Wildlife Sanctuary will be made available at the Pange range office and at the Hapoli forest division for virtual access by people who have not visited Pange and Tale valley.

The inaugural session was attended by representatives from Ngunu Ziro, the Apatani Youth Association, the Apatani Students’ Union and the tourism department. (DIPRO)