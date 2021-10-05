Citizens repairing dilapidated road

AALO, 4 Oct: Hundreds of people, comprising youths, market committee members, women, and members of the public are participating in a social service to repair the Darak Gate to Darak town road in West Siang district on ‘self-help basis’.

The drive, which began on 2 October, is led by All Darak Youth Welfare Association general secretary Tui Potom.

This stretch of the road is a steep turn that climbs up to Darak town, and its dilapidated condition causes vehicular movement difficult during monsoon.

The social service assumes significance in view of the ecotourism and angling festival scheduled to be organized in Darak circle from the second week of this month.

The Darak CO is also coordinating in the initiative. (DIPRO)