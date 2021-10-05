Prominent academician Tayor Ketan dies

PASIGHAT, 4 Oct: Prominent academician Tayor Ketan breathed his last on Monday at around 3 am at his private residence in Pangkeng village in Jomlo circle of Siang district.

He is survived by two sons and three daughters.

Born on 5 February, 1934 in Rumgong village (Siang district), Tayor was the son of Tamer Ketan (father) and Yadi Komut Ketan (mother). He studied in Aalo, and started working as a teacher in 1955. He served as a first-generation teacher in the NEFA days, and took voluntary retirement from service in 1985. He then went on to serve the people as a ZPM and was known for developing his native village.

He was the father of Hydropower Chief Engineer Along Ketan and retired DCSO Tagom Ketan.

Among others, former chief secretary Tabom Bam, former RGU VC Prof Tamo Mibang, former minister Tamiyo Taga, retired lecturers Taling Pabin and Tamin Mize and many prominent personalities were his students. (DIPRO)