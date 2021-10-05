Pul urges HoDs to stay in dist HQ

HAWAI, 4 Oct: MLA Dasanglu Pul urged the departmental heads to stay in the district headquarters here and implement the government’s flagship schemes and projects.

Stating that HoDs play an important role in successful implementation of government projects, she urged them to regularly monitor the status of the projects being implemented by various departments in the district.

Pul said this during a meeting of the district level monitoring committee chaired by the Anjaw DC here on Monday to review the progress of various ongoing projects in the district.

The DC suggested to all the departments to coordinate with one another for the development of the district.

The HoDs highlighted the ongoing and completed projects undertaken by their departments.

The Anjaw ZPC, the SP, all the HoDs, and members and representatives of the CALSOM, the NHIDCL and the ITBP attended the meeting. (DIPRO)