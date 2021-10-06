APCC stages protest over killing of farmers in UP

ITANAGAR, 5 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) staged a protest here on Tuesday against the alleged killing of innocent farmers by the son of union MoS for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra at Lakhimpur Kheri in UP on 3 October.

During the protest, which was led by APCC president Nabam Tuki, effigies

of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath were burnt.

The APCC has demanded that Mishra be sacked from his position for inciting violence, and said that “his son along with fellow goons should be booked and arrested immediately without any political interference.”