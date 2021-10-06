Stray animals evicted from roads

ITANAGAR, 5 Oct: Fourteen stray animals were evicted from the roads in Itanagar as part of a drive being conducted by a team of the IMC’s veterinary wing since Monday.

“Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa will be covered under the drive in the coming days,” informed team leader and Senior Veterinary Officer (SVO) Dr Goliath Phil.

The drive is being conducted following an order from IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji.

Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom also issued an order on Monday, directing cattle owners to keep their domestic animals in confinement, adding that stray animals would be “impounded and disposed of.”

The administration has also directed the IMC SVO to “remove/evict all such stray animals with the help of the police after 5 October within the jurisdiction of the IMC.” (DIPRO)