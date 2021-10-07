Two more succumb to Covid-19, state’s death toll reaches 279

ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: The state reported two more Covid-19 related deaths on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 279. One of the deaths was registered on Tuesday but reported on Wednesday.

According to the DHS report, an 80-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Namsai died at his residence at 8:20 pm on Tuesday. The patient had complained of cough and fever since 23 September and tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at DH Namsai on 25 September. He was later referred to Sanjivani Diagnostics and Hospital, Dibrugarh, Assam on the same day.

The report further adds that the patient was re-tested through RT-PCR at Dibrugarh on 2 October where his result showed low detection. He was then brought back to Namsai on 5 October as his condition improved but later his condition suddenly deteriorated.

Also, the patient was fully vaccinated.

Another 67-year-old male with comorbidity from ICR died at DCH Chimpu at 7:20 am on Wednesday.

The patient had complained of cough, fever, breathing problem, and weakness since 15 September and tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at Niba Hospital, Naharlagun on 18 September. He was then referred from Niba Hospital, Naharlagun, and admitted at the DCH Chimpu on the same day.

The patient was fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state on Wednesday detected 41 new Covid-19 cases, of whom 31 are symptomatic.

Namsai detected the highest 14 Covid-19 cases, followed by seven cases in Shi Yomi and five cases in East Siang.

With 8.3 percent, Namsai has reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Also, a total of 28 patients from various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Wednesday (see full bulletin)