RGU signs MoU with NCF, Mysuru

RONO HILLS, 6 Oct: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here in Doimukh and Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF), Mysuru, Karnataka to do collaborative research on the nature-culture transitions in Arunachal Pradesh ‘for flourishing bio-cultural diversity in Arunachal Pradesh by guiding and motivating the doctoral students.’

The NCF is a public charitable trust registered as a scientific and research organisation (SIRO) with the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India for academic and collaborative researches in areas of mutual interest.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha termed the inking of the MoU a welcoming step towards achieving academic heights on mutually benefitting parameters for both the parties. He emphasized the importance of undertaking an extension, outreach, documentation and sensitization programme on various nature-related issues as very relevant and challenging one and was optimistic that this joint venture will yield the desired results.

RGU’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof Amitava Mitra reiterated that the interdependency factor will benefit both the organizations and emphasized maintaining a functionally active MoU.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam maintained that both the parties mutually agreed on financing joint activities from internal and external sources available with them as per the discretions and the responsibilities bestowed under “the mutually discussed and agreed upon agreement” for each specific cooperation and activities.

Attending the programme through virtual mode, NCF Executive Director Dr M Anand Kumar said that the basic purpose of the MoU is to yield optimum benefit while maintaining institutional accountability, and professional and social responsibility in the right perspective, keeping in view the huge biodiversity reserves in the state of Arunachal.

Another representative from NCF and a research associate, Dr Sahil Nijhawan spoke on mentoring the doctoral students with collaborative research on co-guideship aspect.

Earlier, RGU Joint Registrar (Academic & Conference) Dr David Pertin while presenting the MoU mentioned that the joint venture will be academically very viable, especially in terms of creating ample opportunities for the doctoral scholars and faculty members. He informed that the MoU shall remain effective for the next five years.

Representing the three nodal departments of RGU, which will directly work with the NCF, HoD Geography Prof Tomo Riba, HoD Zoology Prof DN Das, HoD Anthropology Prof Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri and Associate Professor of Zoology Dr Daniel Mize spoke on the occasion and advocated for playing the role of a facilitator in implementing the programs and activities envisaged in the MoU.

The MoU was signed by RGU’s Registrar Dr Nabam Tadar Rikam and NCF’s Executive Director Dr M Anand Kumar in presence of RGU’s vice-chancellor, faculty members and other officers from the two organizations both physically and on virtual modes.

Among others, Dean of Commerce, Management and Law and Director IQAC of RGU Prof RC Parida witnessed the signing of the MOU.