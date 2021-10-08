DC calls for qlty in PMGSY roads construction

BOMDILA, 7 Oct: West Kameng DC Karma Leki on Thursday urged the contractors and the RWD to maintain the quality of the works under the PMGSY.

Addressing a review meeting with the RWD, the contractors and other stakeholders here, the DC reminded them that “the Centre has already given a deadline to complete the PMGSY I and II projects by March, 2022; hence, all the 14 ongoing PMGSY I and II projects in the district should be completed within December, 2021.”

Among others, the meeting was attended by Rupa RWD SE NL Kamin, DPO H Taipodia, PMGSY contractors and RWD officials. (DIPRO)