Participatory rural appraisal conducted

SAGO, 7 Oct: Basar-based ICAR RC NEH, in collaboration with the West Siang KVK, conducted a two-day participatory rural appraisal (PRA) at adopted villages Sago, Sadi and Piri in Sago circle of Leparada district, under the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) project, on 4 and 7 October.

The purpose of the PRA was to identify and evaluate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats present in the TSP adopted villages in terms of implementation of the TSP project.

The PRA team interacted with the villagers and distributed a low-cost polyhouse for year-round vegetable cultivation, a vermibed unit, a jalkund for harvesting water, and winter vegetables under the TSP project.