Youngsters need to be cautioned against addiction to digital devices: Naidu

ITANAGAR, 8 Oct: Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has called for creating awareness among youngsters on the need to refrain from getting addicted to digital devices like mobile phones.

The vice president, who arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit to the state, was interacting with achievers in different fields, including writers, educators, social workers, entrepreneurs and mountaineers.

He said that children and young adults need to be cautioned against constant use of digital devices and overdependence on the internet “as it will kill creativity and original thinking.”

Naidu urged celebrities in different fields to take the lead in educating youngsters about social evils like gender discrimination and drug addiction.

“They should also be made aware of the adverse effects of climate change and the need to protect nature and water bodies,” he added.

He also emphasized the need to encourage Indian sports like kabaddi, and urged the youths to remain physically fit and inculcate an attitude of “sharing and caring.”

Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu were also present at the event. (DIPRO)