DCM says GoAP committed to students’ welfare, industrialization of state

ITANAGAR, 8 Oct: “The state government is committed to work for the welfare of the student community as well as for industrialization of the state for economic growth,” said Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Chowna Mein during a meeting held here on Friday to discuss issues relating to the Sainik School and the Industrial Growth Centre in Niglok in East Siang district.

Mein asked the education department to prepare a master plan for the establishment of the Sainik School at a permanent site, and to prepare an estimate for the land development. He also asked the department to form a committee to inspect the proposed site in Ledum in East Siang district, and to submit the report at the earliest.

It was decided in the meeting to let the Sainik School be at the present site for another three years, till the infrastructure for the school is developed at a permanent site.

It was further decided to use the infrastructures created for

the industrial units for accommodating teachers and students of the Sainik School temporarily. The infrastructures will later be handed over to the industrial units, along with the infrastructure created for the Sainik School at the temporary site.

The decision to shift the Sainik School has been taken in view of possible emission of smoke, noise and pollutants from the industrial units once they become fully operational, as the Sainik School is situated adjacent to the Industrial Growth Centre.

Also present at the meeting was Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, who assured to donate 200 acres of land free of cost in Ledum in East Siang district for the establishment of the Sainik School.

The meeting was also attended by Education Commissioner Niharika Rai, Industries Minister Tumke Bagra, Education Minister Taba Tedir, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Industries Secretary Hage Tari, East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh, Education Special Secretary Somya Saurabh, and AP Pollution Control Board member secretary Koj Rinya. (DCM’s PR Cell)