Immortality

— Amarnath Sahani

VKV Nirjuli

When we will be gone,

They will find us in wonders,

We created for us

Memories will falter,

But our sand castles will remain,

If not as castle, then as sand.

Never feel empty inside,

But if hollow feelings overwhelm you,

Look towards the sky.

You will realise

You have nothing left to lose,

It’s impossible to lose everything,

This is called immortality.

We will disappear

But what we do exists forever

If not as it is, then as i will be