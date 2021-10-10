Dark consequence

— Nang Kham Weingken

“BA (Mass.com) “Assam Donbosco University, Ghy (Assam)

Pain underneath, putting her down secretly.

Demonstrating through being numb.

Biggest mistake was showing

But not realising the actual consequence.

They swore they never would

And eventually smashed it on her face.

Leading to conceiving the path

Of forever omitting.

This has awaken the other side

Of her spirit,

Which she never thought

It would get down so deep.

Death of trust

Trapped behind the bars of sweet words.

The reflection will be remembered.

It is tough, very tough

And so are we.