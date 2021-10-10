Dark consequence
— Nang Kham Weingken
“BA (Mass.com) “Assam Donbosco University, Ghy (Assam)
Pain underneath, putting her down secretly.
Demonstrating through being numb.
Biggest mistake was showing
But not realising the actual consequence.
They swore they never would
And eventually smashed it on her face.
Leading to conceiving the path
Of forever omitting.
This has awaken the other side
Of her spirit,
Which she never thought
It would get down so deep.
Death of trust
Trapped behind the bars of sweet words.
The reflection will be remembered.
It is tough, very tough
And so are we.