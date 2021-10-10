A Wingless Tiny Dream

— Km.Kristina Yommin

Cl-IX, VKV Roing

I am the same as I was the day before

Wanting to do absolutely nothing

But just lie in bed

Without any movement.

The bed’s ecstatic energy

Slowly engulfing my mind

I am drowning in feathers slowly-

A wingless tiny bird.

I wouldn’t call this procrastinating

I’d call this a tired slumber

And I would like it to last forever

And me, trapped in this blissful state.

With cosmic memories hovering over me

The blessed melodies of nature

With my heart’s drumbeat

Play in a continuous rhythm and loop.

With the shutters closing my windows

To the world my body and soul

Floating midair in a symphony

Soft, tender but into a dark abyss.

I would remove the hate from around

For the day when millions of smiling faces

Bring the world a feather of love

To sooth and sail through the darken life.