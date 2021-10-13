18 Covid cases reported on Tue

ITANAGAR, 12 Oct: The state on Tuesday reported 18 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom three are symptomatic.

The ICR and West Kameng reported the highest five cases each, followed by three cases in Namsai and two cases each in Lower Dibang Valley and Lower Subansiri.

With 4.5 percent, Lower Dibang Valley reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Fourteen patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Tuesday.

The state currently has 236 active Covid-19 cases (see full bulletin)