Showcase state’s progress in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign: CS

ITANAGAR, 12 Oct: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Tuesday convened a meeting on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign with the principal secretaries, commissioners and secretaries at the civil secretariat here.

Addressing the meeting, the CS called for “showcasing the progress that the state has achieved in socio-cultural, political and economic fields in innovative ways.”

A state action plan has been prepared, based on the action plan of the union culture ministry, and the departments concerned, such as IPR, tourism, education, etc, have been given responsibilities to showcase the diverse and unique cultures and traditions of the state through exhibitions, stalls and road museums in towns and villages.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on 12 March, 2021, and will conclude on 15 August, 2023. (CS’ PR Cell)