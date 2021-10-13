4th convocation of HU held

CHIMPU, 12 Oct: The 4th annual convocation of the Himalayan University (HU) was held at the university’s campus here on Monday.

Industries Minister Tumke Bagra, who participated in the ceremony online, said that “Arunachal Pradesh has a special need for making the youths ready to handle modern technology for development of indigenous handicraft, textile, bamboo and wood products, cultivation and medicinal plants.”

He expressed hope that the HU would continue to provide education and training “to nurture profession skill among the youths.”

APPEIRC Chairman Marnya Ete, also participating through the virtual mode, said that “the students and parents have lots of expectations from HU for achieving the goal of student life,” while the university’s advisory board member Tani Loffa said that the HU “is dedicated to providing good quality education to the youths of the state.”

“A total of 1,164 degrees were awarded from the various academic programmes. Additionally, 19 gold medals were awarded to graduates from different academic programmes as recognition of their achievements,” the HU informed in a release.