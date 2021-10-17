Arunachal to participate in National Jr Wushu C’ship

ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: A 22-member team, including five officials, will represent Arunachal Pradesh in the 20th Junior National Wushu Championship to be held in Jalandhar, Punjab from 20 to 25 October.

The team:

Sanda (boys and girls): Latwang Kamhua, Ajit Tok, Chow Sumitha Longkan, Ngamrang Joham, Buku Goi, Dhiraj Kumar Gupta, Niraj Kumar Sah, Kailem Joham, Gyamar Kana, Pipi Yangfo, Taug Ama and Lucy Miuli.

Taolu (boys and girls): Anjuru Melo, Pongchoi Reham, Dani Nuri, Chera Loku and Yorna Rosni.

Officials: Techi Juna, Likha Tadh, Soni Beyong (coaches), Tai Kaya (manager) and Bamang Ampa (competition judge).

This information came from All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association president Toko Teki.