Along Aboh Memorial Football Tournament begins

KHONSA, 16 Oct: Lamsa Football Club defeated Crazy Soccer FC 7-0 in the opening match of the second Along Aboh Memorial Football Tournament.

Lamwang Hangphuk scored a hat-trick of goals in the lopsided match played at Nehru Stadium here in Tirap district on Saturday.

MLA Wanglam Sawin, who declared the tournament open, lauded the organizers and the sponsor of the event for giving a platform to the football players of the district to show their hidden talents.

Stating that organizing such events is a great way to pay tribute to a loved one, Sawin advised all the participants to stay away from unlawful activities, including drug addiction and insurgent activities.

The Dadam ZPM highlighted the government’s job reservation policy for meritorious sportspersons in various departments. He encouraged the players to “take up sports seriously and grab the opportunity.”

Thirty-two teams from different parts of Tirap district are participating in the tournament. The winning team will be awarded Rs 1 lakh, while the runners-up will be given Rs 50,000. Rs 10,000 each will be awarded to the best player, the best goalkeeper and the highest scorer, the tournament’s organizing committee president Mowang Kamhua said.

Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh, who is also the mother of Along Aboh, is the sponsor of the tournament, which is being organized under the aegis of the Dadam Football Club, in collaboration with the district’s sports department. (DIPRO)