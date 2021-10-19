27 Covid cases reported on Monday

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: The state on Monday reported 27 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 23 are symptomatic.

Namsai reported the highest 14 cases, followed by three cases each in East Siang, Shi-Yomi and West Kameng.

With 4.6 percent, Shi-Yomi reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Twenty-two patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Monday.

A total of 2,695 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day.

The state currently has 145 active cases, with 109 of them in home isolation (see full bulletin)