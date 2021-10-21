GHSS Telam, GHSS Nari lift dist level Subroto Mukherjee Football Tourney

LIKABALI, 20 Oct: The boys’ team of GHSS Telam won against GHSS Nari and the girls’ team of GHSS Nari defeated GHSS Gensi to lift the District Level Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament 2021-22 (9th boys & 3rd girls edition, U-17) trophies.

GHSS Telam (boys) and GHSS Nari (girls) will represent the district at the state level tournament in their respective categories.

Organized by the Lower Siang District Education Department from 18 to 20 October at the Chidu-Chiko General Ground here in Lower Siang district, the three-day mega event saw the participation of nine schools, which included nine boys’ teams and five girls’ teams of the district.

Attending the valedictory programme on Wednesday, DLRO Chogge Nyodu appealed to the student community to stay away from drugs and put their extra time into sports while pursuing their studies.

Former Lower Siang mandal president, Chinya Taju also stressed on the importance of sports in the present age.

In the inaugural session on 18 October, Lower Siang BJP president Moli Riba dwelt on the emergence of sports as a career option. He said that there is no dearth of talents in the district and urged the student community to avail the opportunities of such tournaments to showcase their talents.

Seren ZPM Marbom Doye spoke of the difficulties faced by the students of the earlier undivided West Siang and East Siang districts, and explained how players had to travel either to Pasighat or Aalo to participate in such tournaments.

“The same tournaments are now being conducted at your doorsteps, and it’s your responsibility to avail every opportunity,” he said.

Lower Siang DDSE Tage Kakki also spoke.

Later, prizes were distributed to the winners of the tournament.