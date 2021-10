KAMBA, 20 Oct: The All Karbak Geiyi SC drubbed Gemo Tali SC by 6-1 goals while Keak Youth Sports Club beat HHSU Kamba SC by 5-0 goals in the ongoing ‘Anti-Drug Soccer Meet-2021’ being played at the general ground here under West Siang on Wednesday.

In other matches during the day, Kambu Youth SC defeated All Kamba Market SC by 5-0 goals and Kamki Dego Kamki SC sailed over All Kato Youth Sports club by 6-1 goals. (DIPRO)