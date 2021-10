[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 22 Oct: Twenty-four boys’ and girls’ teams are participating in the 9th District Level Subroto Mukerjee Cup Football Tournament, which was inaugurated by DDSE Odhuk Tabing at the education ground here in East Siang district on Friday.

The inaugural match was played between DEMGHSS and GSS Kiyit in the boys’ group. DEMGHSS defeated GSS Kiyit by 2-1 goals.

In the girls’ group, GSS Kiyit defeated GSS Mirbuk by 4-0 goals.