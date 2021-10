KHONSA, 22 Oct: Khunnu FC defeated Laasa FC by 4-0 goals in the 12th match of the ongoing Along Aboh Memorial Football Tournament at Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

Tuwang Huttu of Khunnu FC scored two goals in the match.

In the 13th match, Dadam United FC trounced Lainwang FC by 6-0 goals.