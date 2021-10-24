CISCE to conduct board exams in offline mode, announces revised date sheet

NEW DELHI, 23 Oct: The first-term board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in the offline mode, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced on Saturday.

The council also released a revised date sheet, according to which the ICSE exams for Class 10 will begin from 29 November and for Class 12 (ISC) from 12 November.

The exams will conclude on 16 and 20 December, respectively.

The CISCE had last week announced the postponement of first-term exams citing reasons “beyond its control.”

Earlier, the Class 10 and 12 exams were scheduled to begin from 15 and 16 November, respectively.

“The CISCE has been in receipt of numerous mails from heads of schools, parents and students who had expressed their difficulties and apprehensions if first semester exam were to be conducted online,” said CISCE Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon.

Arathoon said the major reasons cited by students and parents for not conducting online exams were unavailability of devices, irregular power supply and network and bandwidth problems.

“After much deliberation, we decided that the exams will be conducted in offline mode in their respective schools. Detailed guidelines will be announced shortly,” he added. (PTI)