Police arrest murder accused constable

CHIMPU, 25 Apr: One Mohan Kumar Roy (38), a constable of the 1st IRBn, Namsangmukh, presently attached to the PHQ, was arrested, and his son, a CCL (child in conflict with law) was apprehended by the Chimpu police here on the“night of 23 April in connection with PS case Case No.31/2024 u/s 120 (B)/302 IPC.

Roy hails from Vaishali, Bihar, and is a resident of 1st AAPBn Colony, Chimpu.

As per police report, one Ashok Kumar, a resident of 1st AAPBn Colony, Chimpu, lodged a written FIR with the Chimpu police on 23 April at 10:45 pm,stating that his son, Manish Kumar was attacked by alleged accused Mohan Rai and his son with a sharp weapon at the government middle school-cum-children’s park at the battalion’s headquarters complex in Chimpu at around 7:30 pm.

Manish Kumar was subsequently shifted to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the FIR, a police team led by Chimpu PS OC Inspector Neeraj Nishant rushed to the place of occurrence and collected blood samples from the spot. A manhunt was launched, leading to the arrest/apprehension of the absconding accused Mohan Kumar Roy and his son on the same night.

“The accused admitted to committing the crime and disclosed the place where he had disposed of the blood-stained shirt he was wearing during the crime, as well as the knife used as the murder weapon. Subsequently, based on the disclosure statement, the said shirt and murder weapon were recovered in the presence of independent witnesses after proper videography. The CCL was also examined in front of the district probation officer, wherein he admitted to the commission of the crime and confessed to having gone back to his house to dispose of the clothes he was wearing during the incident.

“It was noted that the arrested accused, Mohan Roy and the CCL sustained offensive wounds during the crime. Mohan Roy was bitten by the victim on the arm while committing the murder. Witnesses who rescued the victim and took him to the hospital were also examined and they have in their statements disclosed that the deceased, before his death, revealed to them that he was attacked by the alleged accused and the CCL,” the report adds.

Meanwhile, the accused is in police remand while the CCL has been sent to an observation home.

As per prima facie investigation, it has been revealed that the motive behind the incident was murder due to an alleged physical relation between the deceased with the daughter of the accused three years ago – a fact revealed to him by family members recently. Further investigation is currently on, police informed.