Development of adventure sports in NE in focus

ITANAGAR, 24 Oct: Everester Tagit Sorang Abraham recently met officials of the Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) in Guwahati and discussed future development of adventure sports in Assam, Arunachal and other Northeast states.

Abraham emphasized the need to work together for promotion and popularization of adventure sports and tourism in the region. He also highlighted the tourism potential of the region and the need to explore unexplored places.

AMA president Kishore Kumar Baruah and general secretary Manash Barooah said they would provide all support for promotion and development of adventure and tourism in Northeast India.