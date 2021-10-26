DC calls for proper survey work in Arunachal-Assam boundary areas

CHANGLANG, 25 Oct: Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav has directed the officers concerned of the administration and the land and forest departments to carry out proper survey work in the Arunachal-Assam boundary areas, in coordination with the local leaders and CBOs, for the establishment of an integrated check post for mining as well as ILP verification.

The DC said this during a district level committee meeting on the Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute, held here on Monday. The meeting was attended by Nampong MLA Laisam Simai, Changlang South MLA Phosum Kimhun, Changlang SP Mihin Gambo, ZPC Kapseng Kungkho, Miao ADC Sunny Singh, Manmao EACs Lekhandu Thungon and MN Taloh, representatives of CBOs and NGOs, and officials of the mining and forest departments.

The DC also called for setting up separate mining check gates at vital boundary locations by the police and the mining department to check any revenue pilferage through illegal mining activities.

Members of student bodies, CBOs and NGOs also presented their views and submitted their demands before the committee for improving the prevailing situation.

Simai and Kimhun also spoke. (DIPRO)