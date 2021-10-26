Semi-decomposed body of unidentified woman found

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 25 Oct: A semi-decomposed unidentified body of a non-local woman was found from the Eze river bank here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Sunday evening.

The police recovered the body after being informed by a group of boys who spotted it while going for a swim in the river.

The woman was wearing a saree when it was found. The degree of decomposition of the body suggests that the death occurred at least 7 to 10 days ago, OC H Bangsia said.

“There were no visible external injuries on the body. Postmortem on the body has been conducted and the results are awaited,” the OC said.

The body will be kept in the morgue for identification till Tuesday. Thereafter, it will be disposed of as per the protocol, the OC said.