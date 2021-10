AALO, 25 Oct: GHSS Rumgong won in the boys’ category and GHSS Boleng won in the girls’ category in the final matches of the district level U-17 Subroto Mukherjee Cup Football Tournament played in Siang district recently.

While GHSS Rumgong defeated GSS Boleng by 2-0 goals in the boys’ category, GHSS Boleng beat GSS Boleng Town by 2-1 goals in the girls’ category.

Twelve teams from various schools participated in the tournament. (DIPRO)